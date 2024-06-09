Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (4) XF (28) VF (12) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (11) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (17) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (13)

Niemczyk (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (12)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stary Sklep (4)

Tempus (3)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (11)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)