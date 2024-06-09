Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
