Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (3)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1613 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1613 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Double Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search