Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)