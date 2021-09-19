Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search