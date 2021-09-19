Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Wójcicki (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Denar 1626 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search