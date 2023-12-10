Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1614 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
