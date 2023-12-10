Double Denar 1614 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1614 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (7) VF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)