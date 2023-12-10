Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1614 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1614 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1614 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1614 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1614 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

