Double Denar 1623 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
