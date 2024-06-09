Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1611
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
