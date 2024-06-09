Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

