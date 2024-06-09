Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1611
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (27)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1611 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

