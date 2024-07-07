Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1620 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1620 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Denar 1620 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
