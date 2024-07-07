Double Denar 1620 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1620 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

