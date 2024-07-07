Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Double Denar 1620 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1620 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1620 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1620 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coins.ee (11)
  • COINSNET (12)
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (36)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (22)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (16)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (27)
  • WDA - MiM (33)
  • Wójcicki (10)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

