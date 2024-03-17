Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
