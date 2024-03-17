Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (5)