Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1600 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
