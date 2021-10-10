Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1606 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1606 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1606 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1606
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1606 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Double Denar 1606 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1606 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1606 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1606 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Double Denar Numismatic auctions
