Double Denar 1606 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1606
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1606 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
