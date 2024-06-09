Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

