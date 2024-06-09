Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
