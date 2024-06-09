Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1612 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

