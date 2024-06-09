Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1609
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
