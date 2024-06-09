Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1609
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Double Denar 1609 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

