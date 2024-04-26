Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,73 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1607
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
