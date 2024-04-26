Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,73 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Double Denar 1607 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Search