Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1621. 16 under the portrait (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: 16 under the portrait

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 16 under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 16 under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 . 16 under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

