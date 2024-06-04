Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1621. 16 under the portrait (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: 16 under the portrait
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,21 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 . 16 under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
