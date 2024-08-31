Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Silver coins Ort (18 Groszy) of Sigismund III Vasa - Poland
Ort (18 Groszy) 1608-1615Danzig
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales1608 R8 0 11609 R3 0 891610 R4 0 351611 R4 1 1261612 R2 0 2101613 R2 0 1941614 R2 0 2191615 R2 0 204
Ort (18 Groszy) 1615-1623Danzig
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales1615 SA R1 0 1721616 SA R1 1 4821617 SA R1 0 4821618 SA R1 0 2211618 SB R1 0 1391619 SB R1 1 1501620 SB R2 0 1041621 SB R1 1 1741623 SB R7 0 24
Ort (18 Groszy) 1623-1626Danzig
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales1623 Double date R2, R8 0 901623 R 2 2941624 R 1 8871625 R 0 7241626 R 0 239
Ort (18 Groszy) 1618-1625
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales1618 R8 0 01620 Flowers on the sides of the shield R8 0 11620 II VE R6 0 141621 -, R8 0 3461621 16 under the portrait R3 0 571621 Flowers on the sides of the shield R8 0 61621 Shield not decorated 0 311622 R8, - 0 11971622 Bows - 0 31623 -, R5 2 13521623 Bows - 0 421624 -, R3 0 4461624 Bows - 0 21625 R8 0 3
