Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (88) AU (30) XF (176) VF (147) F (1) G (1) No grade (37) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (10) MS62 (27) MS61 (16) AU58 (10) AU55 (6) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (77) PCGS (6)

