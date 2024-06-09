Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (482)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
