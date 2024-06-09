Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (482)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1617 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
