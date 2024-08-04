Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1617

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1617
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1617
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1617
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1617 Lithuania
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1617 Lithuania
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1617 Lithuania
Average price 210000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1617 II VE
Reverse 2 Thaler 1617 II VE
2 Thaler 1617 II VE
Average price 97000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Thaler 1617 II VE
Reverse 2 Thaler 1617 II VE
2 Thaler 1617 II VE Gold
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1617 SA Danzig
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 482
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1617
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1617
3 Kreuzer 1617
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 146
Obverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Pultorak 1617 Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Pultorak 1617 Bydgoszcz Mint
Pultorak 1617 Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 186
Obverse Pultorak 1617 Krakow Mint
Reverse Pultorak 1617 Krakow Mint
Pultorak 1617 Krakow Mint
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse 1 Grosz 1617
Reverse 1 Grosz 1617
1 Grosz 1617
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1617 Riga
Reverse 1 Grosz 1617 Riga
1 Grosz 1617 Riga
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1617 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1617 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1617 Riga
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1617 Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1617 Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) 1617 Lithuania
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 188
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1617
Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1617
Ternar (trzeciak) 1617
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9

Donative coins

Obverse 4 Ducat 1617 Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat 1617 Donative Danzig
4 Ducat 1617 Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search