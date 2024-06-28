Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

