Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1617 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
