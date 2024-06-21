10 Ducat (Portugal) 1617 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1617 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)