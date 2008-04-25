Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Thaler 1617 II VE. Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2 Thaler 1617 II VE Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 2 Thaler 1617 II VE Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 48,5 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1617 with mark II VE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1011 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 184,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
184000 $
Price in auction currency 184000 USD
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
