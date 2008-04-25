2 Thaler 1617 II VE. Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1617 with mark II VE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1011 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 184,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

