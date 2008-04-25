Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Thaler 1617 II VE. Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Otto Helbing
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 48,5 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1617 with mark II VE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1011 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 184,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
184000 $
Price in auction currency 184000 USD
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1617 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search