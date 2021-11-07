Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

