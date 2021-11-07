Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) No grade (2)