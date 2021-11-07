Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1617 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search