2 Thaler 1617 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1617 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)