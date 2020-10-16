Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Thaler 1617 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 46,6 - 56,3 g
- Diameter 48,5 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1617 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
88664 $
Price in auction currency 345000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
36082 $
Price in auction currency 110000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1617 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
