Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Thaler 1617 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1617 II VE - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 2 Thaler 1617 II VE - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 46,6 - 56,3 g
  • Diameter 48,5 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1617 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
88664 $
Price in auction currency 345000 PLN
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
36082 $
Price in auction currency 110000 PLN
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 2 Thaler 1617 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1617 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

