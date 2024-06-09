Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,55 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1147 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
