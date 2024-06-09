1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (10) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)