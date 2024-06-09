Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,55 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1147 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

