Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1617 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1617 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place February 8, 2015.

  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1617 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1617 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

