1 Grosz 1617 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1617 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place February 8, 2015.

Сondition XF (1)