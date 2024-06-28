Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

