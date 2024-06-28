Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (62) AU (15) XF (75) VF (11) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (13) MS63 (12) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) Service NGC (40) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (4)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)

Frühwald (3)

Golden Lion (1)

Janas (2)

Karbownik (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (38)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (8)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (7)

Numisbalt (25)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (23)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (20)

Tempus (6)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)