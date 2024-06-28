Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (4)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)
- Frühwald (3)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Janas (2)
- Karbownik (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (38)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (7)
- Numisbalt (25)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (23)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (20)
- Tempus (6)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (9)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1617 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search