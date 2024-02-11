Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place April 17, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
