Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place April 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1617 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search