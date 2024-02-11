Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place April 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (6) XF (10) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (11)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (1)

Janas (2)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (8)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (4)