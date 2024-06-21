3 Kreuzer 1617 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1617 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (7) XF (81) VF (20) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) AU55 (1) Service NGC (13) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (6)

COINSNET (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (10)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (20)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (10)

Numedux (13)

Numimarket (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (14)

Sonntag (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (7)

WAG (1)

WCN (33)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (9)