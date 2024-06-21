Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Kreuzer 1617 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1617 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1617 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
