Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Kreuzer 1617 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1617 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1617 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1617
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1617 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1617 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1617 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

