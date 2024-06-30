Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1617
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1617 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
