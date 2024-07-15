Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1613 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1613 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search