Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1624. Bows (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Bows

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 Bows - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 Bows - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 . Bows. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1038 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

