Ort (18 Groszy) 1624. Bows (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 . Bows. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)