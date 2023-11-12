Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1624. Bows (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Bows
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 . Bows. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
