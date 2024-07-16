Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
