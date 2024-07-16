Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (134) AU (49) XF (282) VF (304) F (9) No grade (108) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (11) MS63 (32) MS62 (41) MS61 (20) AU58 (15) AU55 (10) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (5) F12 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (129) PCGS (20)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Agora (1)

Alexander (2)

Anticomondo (1)

aquila numismatics (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Bereska (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (6)

CNG (3)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (27)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (27)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (24)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Janas (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Juno (1)

Karbownik (3)

Katz (11)

Künker (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (55)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzenonline (1)

N&N LONDON LTD (1)

Naumann (19)

Niemczyk (124)

Nomos (2)

Numedux (28)

Numimarket (36)

Numis Poland (6)

Numisbalt (81)

Numision (8)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Obolos (2)

PDA & PGN (2)

Pegasi Numismatics (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (10)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (15)

Rauch (13)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (14)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (4)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (42)

Stephen Album (1)

Tempus (9)

Teutoburger (7)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

Via (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (89)

WDA - MiM (60)

Wójcicki (55)

Wu-eL (1)