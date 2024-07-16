Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (887)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • aquila numismatics (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bereska (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (6)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (27)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (27)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Juno (1)
  • Karbownik (3)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (8)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (55)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • N&N LONDON LTD (1)
  • Naumann (19)
  • Niemczyk (124)
  • Nomos (2)
  • Numedux (28)
  • Numimarket (36)
  • Numis Poland (6)
  • Numisbalt (81)
  • Numision (8)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Obolos (2)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Pegasi Numismatics (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (10)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (15)
  • Rauch (13)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (14)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (42)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tempus (9)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (89)
  • WDA - MiM (60)
  • Wójcicki (55)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 16, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1624 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search