Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (43) AU (13) XF (51) VF (33) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (14) MS61 (6) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (44)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (4)

GGN (18)

Helios (1)

Heritage (12)

Höhn (3)

Katz (7)

Künker (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (3)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (15)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (18)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (12)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Stary Sklep (17)

WAG (2)

WCN (20)

Wójcicki (12)