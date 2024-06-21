Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

