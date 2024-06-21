Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1615
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
