Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1615

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Ducat 1615
Reverse 3 Ducat 1615
3 Ducat 1615
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 Danzig
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 204
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 SA Danzig
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 172
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1615
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1615
3 Kreuzer 1615
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Pultorak 1615 Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Pultorak 1615 Bydgoszcz Mint
Pultorak 1615 Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 177
Obverse Pultorak 1615 Krakow Mint
Reverse Pultorak 1615 Krakow Mint
Pultorak 1615 Krakow Mint
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 91
Obverse 1 Grosz 1615
Reverse 1 Grosz 1615
1 Grosz 1615
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 1 Grosz 1615 HW Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1615 HW Lithuania
1 Grosz 1615 HW Lithuania
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1615 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1615 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1615 Riga
Average price 25 $
Sales
1 20
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1615 Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1615 Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) 1615 Lithuania
Average price 30 $
Sales
2 99
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1615
Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1615
Ternar (trzeciak) 1615
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar 1615
Reverse Denar 1615
Denar 1615
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
