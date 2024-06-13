Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,56 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
