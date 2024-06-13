Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,56 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1615
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1615 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
