Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place July 22, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 38 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
