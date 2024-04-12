1 Grosz 1615 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1615 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

