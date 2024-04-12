Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1615 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1615 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1615 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1615 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1615 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1615 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1615 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search