1 Grosz 1615 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1615
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1615 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
