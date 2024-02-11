Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (8) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3)