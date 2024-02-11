Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
