Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1615
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
