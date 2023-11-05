Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1615 HW "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1615 "Lithuania" with mark HW. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1902 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,060. Bidding took place March 15, 2018.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1615 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
