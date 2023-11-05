Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1615 HW "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1615 HW "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1615 HW "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1615 "Lithuania" with mark HW. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1902 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,060. Bidding took place March 15, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1615 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

