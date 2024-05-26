Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Kreuzer 1615 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1615 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1615 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1615 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2546 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1615 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1615 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

