Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1615 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

