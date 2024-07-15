Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1615
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
