Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

