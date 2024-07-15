Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1615 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

