Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.

