Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1615
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.

Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

