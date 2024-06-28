Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1615
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1615 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
