Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (482)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Berk (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (8)
- DESA (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- GGN (32)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (15)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Janas (1)
- Karbownik (2)
- Katz (11)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- Marciniak (42)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Monety i Medale (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (57)
- Numedux (15)
- Numimarket (14)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (22)
- Numision (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (12)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (39)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (107)
- WDA - MiM (13)
- Wójcicki (12)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 23
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search