Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (482)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 "Danzig" with mark SA. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1616 SA "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

