Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7012 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (22)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (24)
  • Numedux (10)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WCN (30)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2121 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1619 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search