Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7012 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (6)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (22)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (24)
- Numedux (10)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Rauch (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Tempus (1)
- Via (2)
- WCN (30)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2121 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1619 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search