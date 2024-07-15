Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- DESA (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (8)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (17)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (8)
- Rauch (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (28)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
