Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • DESA (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (8)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (17)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (28)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
