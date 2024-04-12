Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1621. Shield not decorated (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Shield not decorated
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,21 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1621
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 . Shield not decorated. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,100. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
