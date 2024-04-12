Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1621. Shield not decorated (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Shield not decorated

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 Shield not decorated - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 Shield not decorated - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1621
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 . Shield not decorated. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,100. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Karbownik - October 29, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Karbownik - October 29, 2020
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search