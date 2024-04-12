Ort (18 Groszy) 1621. Shield not decorated (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1621 . Shield not decorated. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,100. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

