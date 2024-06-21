Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 37,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Zeus Numismatics (2)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10148 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3242 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Zeus Numismatics - April 11, 2020
Seller Zeus Numismatics
Date April 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Zeus Numismatics - November 17, 2019
Seller Zeus Numismatics
Date November 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

