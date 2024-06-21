Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,21 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 37,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Zeus Numismatics (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10148 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3242 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zeus Numismatics
Date April 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zeus Numismatics
Date November 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search