Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 II VE (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 37,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

