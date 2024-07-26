Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1352) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

