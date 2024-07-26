Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,21 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1352) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
