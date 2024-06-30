Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
