Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (724)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1625 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

