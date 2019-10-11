Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1620. Flowers on the sides of the shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Flowers on the sides of the shield

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 Flowers on the sides of the shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 Flowers on the sides of the shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 . Flowers on the sides of the shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1620 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search