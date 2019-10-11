Ort (18 Groszy) 1620. Flowers on the sides of the shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 . Flowers on the sides of the shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition VF (1)