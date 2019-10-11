Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1620. Flowers on the sides of the shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Flowers on the sides of the shield
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,21 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1620 . Flowers on the sides of the shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
