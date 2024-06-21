Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1614 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1614 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
