Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

