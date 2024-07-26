Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (446) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 at auction Bucephalus Numismatic - April 6, 2024
Seller Bucephalus Numismatic
Date April 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

